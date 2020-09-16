Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2020



Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy ambitions. The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", the Japanese firm said in a stateme Tokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2020Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy ambitions. The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", the Japanese firm said in a stateme 👓 View full article

