Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project

Energy Daily Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant projectTokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2020

Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy ambitions. The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", the Japanese firm said in a stateme
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Need To Panic! Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant Testing Its Siren On Friday [Video]

No Need To Panic! Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant Testing Its Siren On Friday

This is a test, we repeat, this is only a test. Residents and businesses in and around Homestead should not be alarmed when they hear the Turkey Point nuclear power plant's siren go off Friday..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published
Lake County concerned HB 6 repeal could cause Perry Plant closure, economic issues [Video]

Lake County concerned HB 6 repeal could cause Perry Plant closure, economic issues

Leaders in Lake County are sharing economic concerns over the effort to repeal of House Bill 6, potentially causing the closing of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, and the loss of 700 jobs and millions..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:55Published
Telangana fire | 9 trapped in hydro-electric power plant | Oneindia News [Video]

Telangana fire | 9 trapped in hydro-electric power plant | Oneindia News

A massive fire broke out at a power plant in Telangana trapping 9 people. A fire broke out on Thursday night at the Srisailam Hydel Electric Power project which is located on the Telangana-Andhra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Nuclear: Hitachi scraps £20bn Wylfa power plant

 The firm has confirmed it is pulling out of what would have been Wales' biggest energy project.
BBC News

Wylfa: Hitachi 'withdraws' from nuclear project

 The Japanese firm is pulling out of the stalled £15-£20bn power plant scheme, Anglesey council says.
BBC News


Tweets about this