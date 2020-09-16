|
US to stop using Russian rocket engine RD-180 in Mid-2020s says ULA
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Moscow (Sputnik) Sep 16, 2020
US company United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans to end operation of the Atlas-5 launch vehicle with the Russian RD-180 engine in the mid-2020s, Julie Arnold, an ULA spokeswoman, told Sputnik. The RD-180 engine is manufactured at the Energomash rocket engine manufacturer (an enterprise of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos) and is used in the first stage of the Atlas-5 rocket. ULA prov
