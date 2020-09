Hitachi scraps plan for UK nuclear plant Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

London (AFP) Sept 16, 2020



Japan's Hitachi on Wednesday scrapped its multi-billion-pound nuclear plant project in Wales in face of the deteriorating investment environment, in a blow to Britain's atomic energy programme. The project in Anglesey, already suspended for 20 months because of financial difficulties, was cancelled as "the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", 👓 View full article

