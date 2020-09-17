|
Thomas Cook brand relaunches as online travel agency
London (AFP) Sept 16, 2020
The Chinese-owned Thomas Cook brand relaunched Wednesday as an online travel agency following the British group's collapse last year. "The new 'Covid-ready' travel company will initially sell holidays to destinations on the government's safe travel corridor list," said Thomas Cook, which is owned by Fosun Tourism Group. "Thomas Cook has a proud heritage and after acquiring the brand last
