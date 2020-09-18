Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas A and M System and the University of Tennessee join forces in bid for contract at Pantex, Y-12

Energy Daily Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Texas A and M System and the University of Tennessee join forces in bid for contract at Pantex, Y-12College Station TX (SPX) Sep 18, 2020

Top leaders of The Texas A and M University System and the University of Tennessee System announced a strategic alliance Thursday for purposes of joining a team to compete for the management-and-operations contract of the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee and the Pantex Plant in Texas. Both university systems bring extensive experience in understanding the missions of these plant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Scientists Are Preparing To Implant The World’s First Human Bionic Eye That Will Allow The Blind To See

Scientists Are Preparing To Implant The World’s First Human Bionic Eye That Will Allow The Blind To See 01:26

 Scientists are preparing to implant the world's first human bionic eye that will aloow the blind to see. Researchers at Monach University in Melbourne, Australia, have built a bionic device that they say can restore vision through a brain implant. Called Gennaris Bionic Vision System, it includes a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops [Video]

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences - Technology in Srinagar introduced 'Hail Net System' for protection of apple crop. Valley is known for its high quality apples, however, climatic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:44Published
University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores [Video]

University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores

The University of California system can no longer use ACT and SAT tests as a determining factor for admission. According to CNN, the ruling was handed down by Brad Seligman, an Alameda County Superior..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Eating well in sustainable way more important during pandemic: Study [Video]

Eating well in sustainable way more important during pandemic: Study

In the midst of a global pandemic, eating well in a sustainable way is more important now than ever, suggest experts from Flinders University, Australia.'Eating local' and growing your own fruit and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

TTUSystem

Texas Tech University System Both general academic institutions of the Texas Tech University System achieved record enrollments this fall, congr… https://t.co/aeBfA2KPHL 1 hour ago

NeedhiBhalla

Needhi Bhalla 💅🏽 RT @janetiwasa: Dr. Burton is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at The University of Texas at Dallas. His research f… 1 hour ago

janetiwasa

Janet Iwasa Dr. Burton is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at The University of Texas at Dallas. His re… https://t.co/FXVh7pscEL 2 hours ago

KHSCCRCenter

KHSCCRCenter Thanks Tarleton State for supporting all students! Submit by Sunday, September 27th and submit for FREE! Be a part… https://t.co/SpV9p1akVM 2 hours ago

DjkLarson

DjLarson RT @statesman: The University of Texas System's board of regents voted unanimously to name Jay Hartzell the next president of @UTAustin Wed… 2 hours ago

InsiteBV

Insite Brazos Valley On Sept. 16, @TAMU and @BlinnCollege celebrated the grand opening of the Agriculture and Workforce Education Comple… https://t.co/H66OG7uvuP 2 hours ago

ITEhq

ITE International - Celebrating 90 Years RT @TTITAMU: TTI Senior Research Engineer Beverly Kuhn was elected the 2021 international vice president of the Institute of Transportation… 2 hours ago

CYAI2024

Cybersecurity Youth Apprenticeship Initiative RT @EdScoop_news: The Texas A&M University system partnered last week with a cybersecurity education group to give students experience moni… 3 hours ago