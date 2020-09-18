Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter

Space Daily Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatterUpton NY (SPX) Sep 18, 2020

An international collaboration of theoretical physicists - including scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) and the RIKEN-BNL Research Center (RBRC) - has published a new calculation relevant to the search for an explanation of the predominance of matter over antimatter in our universe. The collaboration, known as RBC-UKQCD, also includes scien
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

primeurmagazine

Primeur Magazine New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter https://t.co/xcdngpWcZj https://t.co/Npc6sj0MA6 6 hours ago

FightMACFight

Mark Andrew Catton 🍁 New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter https://t.co/jZwr5BBfIV https://t.co/0tpMzJmRBh 16 hours ago

inspirehep

INSPIRE HEP See the RBC and UKQCD Collaborations' paper in INSPIRE https://t.co/kwQa4QwV84 New Calculation Refines Comparison… https://t.co/PR4MFrApeN 2 days ago

np_grwl

NP AGARWAL世界一フォローを目指しますAiming best in world. RT @physorg_com: New #calculation refines comparison of matter with #antimatter @PhysRevD @physrevlett https://t.co/4PsyOHbvek 2 days ago

HplusBot

H+ Bot Check out "New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter" at: https://t.co/MgVIA3C8dn 3 days ago

SCI_America

SCI America New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter https://t.co/hgqnbNhO7O via @physorg_com https://t.co/kxtd5eUz40 3 days ago

Un1v3rs0Z3r0

Un1v3rs0 Z3r0 From Brookhaven National Lab: “New Calculation Refines Comparison of Matter with Antimatter” https://t.co/GYjymYZG7D 4 days ago

Ing_Martin_V

Martín Vásquez New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter https://t.co/GgXJtMFTdP via @physorg_com 4 days ago