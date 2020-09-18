Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Open Architecture Management Office lays foundation for streamlined software integration

Space Daily Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Open Architecture Management Office lays foundation for streamlined software integrationWashington DC (AFNS) Sep 17, 2020

Four teams from across industry and government demonstrated how Department of Defense Open Mission Systems (OMS) platforms can effectively employ best-of-breed commercial technology on Aug. 27. Organized under the Open Architecture Management Office's (OAMO) OpenAirKube Project, the four teams-including software engineers from Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and a combined Air Fo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Inside Lena Waithe & Rishi Rajani’s Stylish L.A. Production Office [Video]

Inside Lena Waithe & Rishi Rajani’s Stylish L.A. Production Office

Today AD is welcomed into the warm and colorful Los Angeles office of Hillman Grad Productions, the company founded by writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe and her production partner Rishi Rajani. Named..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 06:26Published
Free software options for the upcoming school year [Video]

Free software options for the upcoming school year

Freeware is a term for free software.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:22Published
Culinary Architecture says "We're Open, Baltimore!" [Video]

Culinary Architecture says "We're Open, Baltimore!"

Culinary Architecture says "We're Open, Baltimore!"

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

markjuelich

Mark Juelich Open Architecture Management Office lays foundation for streamlined software integration https://t.co/UWI23VyVI5 https://t.co/jaW1YXqDp3 23 hours ago

KubernetesWorld

Kubernetes World Open Architecture Management Office Demonstration lays foundation for streamlined software integration into weapon… https://t.co/7XyHm9vuhR 2 days ago

MosaOpen

MOSAOpenStandards Open Architecture Management Office Demonstration lays foundation for streamlined software https://t.co/FVpM9PnUFb 3 days ago