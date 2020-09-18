Open Architecture Management Office lays foundation for streamlined software integration
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Washington DC (AFNS) Sep 17, 2020
Four teams from across industry and government demonstrated how Department of Defense Open Mission Systems (OMS) platforms can effectively employ best-of-breed commercial technology on Aug. 27. Organized under the Open Architecture Management Office's (OAMO) OpenAirKube Project, the four teams-including software engineers from Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and a combined Air Fo
Today AD is welcomed into the warm and colorful Los Angeles office of Hillman Grad Productions, the company founded by writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe and her production partner Rishi Rajani. Named..