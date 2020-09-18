Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: German study
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Berlin (AFP) Sept 17, 2020
Radiation from mobile phones could have contributed to the dramatic decline in insect populations seen in much of Europe in recent years, a German study showed Thursday. On top of pesticides and habitat loss, increased exposure to electromagnetic radiation is "probably having a negative impact on the insect world", according to the study presented in Stuttgart, which is yet to be peer review