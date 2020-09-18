Schwarzenegger says pandemic 'opportunity' for climate Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Vienna (AFP) Sept 17, 2020



Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was a "tremendous opportunity" to rebuild devastated economies with clean energy. Speaking virtually at a climate summit that his non-profit organisation holds annually in Austria, the Hollywood star said the pandemic, which has killed almost a million people and caused massive economic downturns worldwide.

