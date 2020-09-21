Asian markets weighed by virus spikes and stimulus gridlock
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) Sept 21, 2020
Most Asian markets fell Monday following another disappointing performance on Wall Street with investors growing concerned about an uptick in infections in Europe and the US, as well as the lack of movement in Washington on a new stimulus. After months of big gains around the world, fuelled by government stimulus and central bank largesse, equities are beginning to wobble, with analysts warn