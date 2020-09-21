Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Ottawa (AFP) Sept 18, 2020
Canada has walked away from free trade talks with China amid soured relations over a Huawei executive's arrest and the detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation, foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a newspaper interview Friday. Talks had stalled more than a year ago. The decision to quit negotiations aimed at Canada becoming the first G7 nation to sign a free t
