Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Canada has walked away from free trade talks with China amid soured relations over a Huawei executive's arrest and the detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation, foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a newspaper interview Friday. Talks had stalled more than a year ago. The decision to quit negotiations aimed at Canada becoming the first G7 nation to sign a free t


