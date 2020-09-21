Judge halts WeChat download ban in US-China tech battle
Monday, 21 September 2020 () New York (AFP) Sept 21, 2020
A US judge on Sunday blocked the government's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology and espionage battle between Washington and Beijing. The Trump administration had ordered a ban on downloads of the messaging platform WeChat as well as hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok, both owned by Chinese companies. Both bans have now been suspende
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports. (9-20-20)