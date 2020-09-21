Global  
 

Judge halts WeChat download ban in US-China tech battle

Energy Daily Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
New York (AFP) Sept 21, 2020

A US judge on Sunday blocked the government's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology and espionage battle between Washington and Beijing. The Trump administration had ordered a ban on downloads of the messaging platform WeChat as well as hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok, both owned by Chinese companies. Both bans have now been suspende
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F. 02:02

 U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports. (9-20-20)

US judge halts ban on WeChat downloads

 The judge delayed the Trump administration's ban hours before it was due to take effect, citing concerns over free speech. Owned by Chinese tech giant TenCent,...
Deutsche Welle


