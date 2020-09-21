Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WeChat, TikTok ban is test for open internet, free expression

Energy Daily Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
WeChat, TikTok ban is test for open internet, free expressionWashington (AFP) Sept 19, 2020

The US ban on Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok sets up a pivotal legal challenge on digital free expression with important ramifications for the global internet ecosystem. President Donald Trump's administration cited national security concerns, claiming the popular applications could be "subject to mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services" of Beijing. Critics said that w
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban [Video]

Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban

The Trump Administration threat to ban Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat could seriously impact many American families with relatives in mainland China. Devin Fehely reports. (9-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published
US Will Ban WeChat And TikTok Downloads On Sunday [Video]

US Will Ban WeChat And TikTok Downloads On Sunday

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:34Published
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

burcham_don

Don Burcham RT @AFP: The US ban on Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok sets up a pivotal legal challenge on digital free expression with important ram… 1 day ago

sweetnonnie

Martha Ramirez WeChat, TikTok ban is test for open internet, free expression - https://t.co/R74WHtfF91 This action is just as dama… https://t.co/zehk38hW5l 1 day ago

DevDevojit

Devojit Dev RT @IndiaToday: The US ban on Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok sets up a pivotal legal challenge on digital free expression with import… 2 days ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday The US ban on Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok sets up a pivotal legal challenge on digital free expression wit… https://t.co/mOyY56ynGR 2 days ago

physorg_tech

Phys.org Technology RT @TechXplore_com: WeChat, #TikTok ban is test for open internet, free expression https://t.co/n544unyLMl 2 days ago

TechXplore_com

TechXplore WeChat, #TikTok ban is test for open internet, free expression https://t.co/n544unyLMl 2 days ago