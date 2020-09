Airbus reveals new zero-emission concept aircraft Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Toulouse, France (SPX) Sep 22, 2020



Airbus has revealed three concepts for the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft which could enter service by 2035. These concepts each represent a different approach to achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations in order to support the Company's ambition of leading the way in the decarbonisation of the entire aviation industry.