|
New calculation refines comparison of matter with antimatter
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Upton NY (SPX) Sep 18, 2020
An international collaboration of theoretical physicists - including scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) and the RIKEN-BNL Research Center (RBRC) - has published a new calculation relevant to the search for an explanation of the predominance of matter over antimatter in our universe. The collaboration, known as RBC-UKQCD, also includes scien
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this