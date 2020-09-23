SES becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital founding connectivity partner
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Luxembourg (SPX) Sep 23, 2020
SES reports it has joined as the medium Earth orbit (MEO) connectivity partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, Microsoft's new managed service enabling network operators to communicate and control their satellite capacity, process data, and scale their operations directly within Azure. The integration is part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies that accelerates and expands SES's use