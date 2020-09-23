SES becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital founding connectivity partner Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Luxembourg (SPX) Sep 23, 2020



SES reports it has joined as the medium Earth orbit (MEO) connectivity partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, Microsoft's new managed service enabling network operators to communicate and control their satellite capacity, process data, and scale their operations directly within Azure. The integration is part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies that accelerates and expands SES's use Luxembourg (SPX) Sep 23, 2020SES reports it has joined as the medium Earth orbit (MEO) connectivity partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, Microsoft's new managed service enabling network operators to communicate and control their satellite capacity, process data, and scale their operations directly within Azure. The integration is part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies that accelerates and expands SES's use 👓 View full article

