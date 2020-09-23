China eyes climate leadership with 2060 carbon neutral goal Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 23, 2020



Chinese President Xi Jinping moved to seize the climate agenda from the US, vowing that the world's largest polluter will go carbon neutral by 2060, a target hailed by environmental activists as a major stride forward. The goals, which included a pledge to reach peak emissions in 2030, are the most concrete yet announced by China, which accounts for one quarter of the planet's greenhouse gas United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 23, 2020Chinese President Xi Jinping moved to seize the climate agenda from the US, vowing that the world's largest polluter will go carbon neutral by 2060, a target hailed by environmental activists as a major stride forward. The goals, which included a pledge to reach peak emissions in 2030, are the most concrete yet announced by China, which accounts for one quarter of the planet's greenhouse gas 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President vowed Tuesday that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter will peak emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060, in...

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this

