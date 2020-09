ISS moves to avoid space debris Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Sept 23, 2020



Astronauts on the International Space Station carried out an "avoidance maneuver" Tuesday to ensure they would not be hit by a piece of debris, said US space agency NASA, urging better management of objects in Earth's orbit. Russian and US flight controllers worked together during a two-and-a-half-minute operation to adjust the station's orbit and move further away, avoiding collision.