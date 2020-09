Jaws of death: Paleontologist renames giant, prehistoric marine lizard Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Paleontologists describe a new genus of mosasaur, Gnathomortis stadtmani, a marine lizard that roamed the oceans of North America toward the end of the Age of Dinosaurs. 👓 View full article

