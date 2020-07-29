Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung confirms Galaxy F41 India launch date and some specs

Indian Express Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here are the five devices Samsung is expected to launch at its Unpacked event [Video]

Here are the five devices Samsung is expected to launch at its Unpacked event

Samsung has revealed it will launch five devices on August 5, and even released a teaser trailer. It’s going to be a major event with new devices like Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better? [Video]

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone in India. It is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 5,499. It competes with the Redmi 8A Dual in India,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Tweets about this