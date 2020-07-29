Samsung confirms Galaxy F41 India launch date and some specs

Here are the five devices Samsung is expected to launch at its Unpacked event
Samsung has revealed it will launch five devices on August 5, and even released a teaser trailer. It’s going to be a major event with new devices like Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy..
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone in India. It is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 5,499. It competes with the Redmi 8A Dual in India,..