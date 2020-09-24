Big promises, but can China be carbon neutral by 2060 Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) Sept 23, 2020



Xi Jinping's shock promise to lead the world into a safer climate future was thin on details, leaving many questions unanswered on how the world's worst polluter will meet a 2060 carbon neutral target. China is responsible for over a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warming. But it is also the biggest global investor in renewable energy - a country whose Beijing (AFP) Sept 23, 2020Xi Jinping's shock promise to lead the world into a safer climate future was thin on details, leaving many questions unanswered on how the world's worst polluter will meet a 2060 carbon neutral target. China is responsible for over a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warming. But it is also the biggest global investor in renewable energy - a country whose 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

