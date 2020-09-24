US grants Iraq new 60-day waiver to import Iranian gas Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Baghdad (AFP) Sept 23, 2020



The US has granted Iraq a 60-day extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas for its crippled power grids, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday. Baghdad relies on gas and electricity imports from its neighbour Tehran to supply about a third of its electricity sector, worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance. The US blacklisted Iran's energy industry i

