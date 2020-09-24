China eyes climate leadership with 2060 carbon neutral goal Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 23, 2020



Chinese President Xi Jinping moved to seize the climate agenda from the US, vowing that the world's largest polluter will go carbon neutral by 2060, a target hailed by environmental activists as a major stride forward. The goals, which included a pledge to reach peak emissions in 2030, are the most concrete yet announced by China, which accounts for one quarter of the planet's greenhouse gas


