Controlling ultrastrong light-matter coupling at room temperature

Space Daily Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Controlling ultrastrong light-matter coupling at room temperatureGothenburg, Sweden (SPX) Sep 23, 2020

Physicists at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, together with colleagues in Russia and Poland, have managed to achieve ultrastrong coupling between light and matter at room temperature. The discovery is of importance for fundamental research and might pave the way for advances within, for example, light sources, nanomachinery, and quantum technology. A set of two coupled oscilla
