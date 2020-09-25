|
Lightweight green supercapacitors could charge devices in a jiffy
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
College Station TX (SPX) Sep 09, 2020
In a new study, researchers at Texas A and M University have described their novel plant-based energy storage device that could charge even electric cars within a few minutes in the near future. Furthermore, they said their devices are flexible, lightweight and cost-effective. "Integrating biomaterials into energy storage devices has been tricky because it is difficult to control their res
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this