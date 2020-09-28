Global  
 

About 14% of cerebral palsy cases may be tied to brain wiring genes

Science Daily Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Researchers confirm that about 14% of all cases of cerebral palsy, a disabling brain disorder for which there are no cures, may be linked to a patient's genes and suggest that many of those genes control how brain circuits become wired during early development. The results led to recommended changes in the treatment of at least three patients, highlighting the importance of understanding the role genes play in the disorder.
