Powerful Delta Heavy rocket ready for another launch attempt from Florida Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Sep 25, 2020



A powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled for another attempt to launch a classified spy satellite for the U.S. Department of Defense from Florida just after midnight Saturday. United Launch Alliance plans to send the satellite into space Sunday at 12:10 a.m. EDT, after nearly a month's delay following a launch abort Aug. 29 only 3 seconds before liftoff. That occurred amid a Washington DC (UPI) Sep 25, 2020A powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled for another attempt to launch a classified spy satellite for the U.S. Department of Defense from Florida just after midnight Saturday. United Launch Alliance plans to send the satellite into space Sunday at 12:10 a.m. EDT, after nearly a month's delay following a launch abort Aug. 29 only 3 seconds before liftoff. That occurred amid a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center



SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's and Friday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago SpaceX launch scheduled for Thursday afternoon



SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday at 2:17 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago SpaceX launches latest satelite mission



This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published on September 3, 2020

Tweets about this

