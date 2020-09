How intense and dangerous is cosmic radiation on the Moon Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 29, 2020



The Chang'e-4 lunar lander touched down on the far side of the Moon on 3 January 2019, with a German instrument for measuring space radiation on board. Since then, the Lunar Lander Neutron and Dosimetry (LND) instrument has been measuring temporally resolved cosmic radiation for the first time. Earlier devices could only record the entire 'mission dose'. In its current issue, the scientifi 👓 View full article