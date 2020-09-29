Global  
 

CHEOPS space telescope makes ultra-precise temperature and size measurements of an unusual giant planet

Space Daily Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
CHEOPS space telescope makes ultra-precise temperature and size measurements of an unusual giant planetBerlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 29, 2020

Initial measurements made by the European CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite (CHEOPS) space telescope indicate that the giant planet, WASP-189b, located 326 light years from Earth, glows as hot as a small star as it orbits its central star at high speed on an unusual orbit that takes it close to the star's poles. At 3200 degrees Celsius, it is one of the hottest bodies of the over 4000 kno
