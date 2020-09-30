California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed three people exploded in size Tuesday as firefighters faced a weeks-long battle to contain the blazes. The so-called Glass Fire enveloping some of northern California's world-famous vineyards has scorched 42,000 acres (17,000 hectares) and remains zero percent contained, despite the efforts of some 1,500 firefighters.


