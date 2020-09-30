Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes

Terra Daily Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
California wine country faces long battle as fire explodesCalistoga, United States (AFP) Sept 29, 2020

Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed three people exploded in size Tuesday as firefighters faced a weeks-long battle to contain the blazes. The so-called Glass Fire enveloping some of northern California's world-famous vineyards has scorched 42,000 acres (17,000 hectares) and remains zero percent contained, despite the efforts of some 1,500 firefighters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTXL - Published
News video: Glass Fire burns wineries and resorts in California wine country; over 36,000 acres destroyed

Glass Fire burns wineries and resorts in California wine country; over 36,000 acres destroyed 02:21

 Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Glass Fire which has forced thousands of people from their homes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations Ordered [Video]

Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations Ordered

The latest on the destructive wildfires burning in Northern California's wine country.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:59Published
Easing Winds Help Firefighters Battle Deadly California Wildfires [Video]

Easing Winds Help Firefighters Battle Deadly California Wildfires

Easing winds are helping firefighters battle deadly wildfires in California; Anne Makovec reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published
North Texas Firefighters Head To California To Help Battle Wildfires [Video]

North Texas Firefighters Head To California To Help Battle Wildfires

North Texas Firefighters Head To California To Help Battle Wildfires

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

moalsinc

Akiko Bentobox / Akiko Fukumoto 🍣🍵🍱 RT @rapplerdotcom: Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed 3 people exploded in size on Tuesday, Septemb… 12 minutes ago

NewzBoxOffice

BoxOffice Collection California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes - Follow/RT/Fav - Trump : Spurs : dorset : Covid-19 : Xb… https://t.co/M2or9PHl3Q 21 minutes ago

elisha1022

Elisha 🌹 RT @AFP: Two California wildfires ravaging Napa's famous wine region have exploded in size. Firefighters face weeks-long battle to contain… 1 hour ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed 3 people exploded in size on Tuesday, Se… https://t.co/DUbKvNmjKC 1 hour ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler Two California wildfires that ravaged Napa's famous wine region and killed 3 people exploded in size on Tuesday, Se… https://t.co/sef5HuhTHg 2 hours ago

zetacompa

zeta panama California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes https://t.co/XilVZgZqMZ 3 hours ago

EagleNews

Eagle News California wine country faces long battle as fire explodes Read here: https://t.co/w3MDulTxyu #eaglenews https://t.co/QuG0GFUEzO 5 hours ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #California #WineCountry faces long battle as fire explodes https://t.co/pPl1R07eIc 6 hours ago