300 million delta dwellers vulnerable to cyclones, flooding Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Paris (AFP) Sept 29, 2020



More than 300 million people in low-lying river deltas, mostly in poorer nations, are exposed to flooding from tropical storms made more deadly and destructive by global warming, researchers said Tuesday. One in ten live on floodplains hit by once-a-century cyclones that can generate 350-kilometre (200-mile) per hour winds and up to a metre (40 inches) of rain per day, they reported in Nature.

0

