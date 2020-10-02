Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Secretive Big Data firm Palantir makes low-key stocks debut

Energy Daily Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Secretive Big Data firm Palantir makes low-key stocks debutNew York (AFP) Sept 30, 2020

Data analytics firm Palantir, which has drawn fire over its law enforcement and national security work, made a low-key debut Wednesday on Wall Street at a hefty valuation of more than $20 billion. Palantir, whose name comes from the mystical, all-powerful seeing stone in "Lord of the Rings," opted for a direct listing which raises no new cash but allows its shares to be traded publicly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this