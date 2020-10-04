Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX aborts GPS satellite launch from Florida

GPS Daily Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
SpaceX aborts GPS satellite launch from FloridaWashington DC (UPI) Oct 02, 2020

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of the U.S. military's latest model of Global Positioning System satellite from Florida on Friday night 2 seconds before the planned liftoff, just as the engine ignition sequence was beginning. The satellite was to carried aloft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:43 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station - the company's third GPS launc
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question

SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question 00:30

 SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's and Friday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:34Published
SpaceX launch scheduled for Thursday afternoon [Video]

SpaceX launch scheduled for Thursday afternoon

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday at 2:17 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:24Published
SpaceX launches latest satelite mission [Video]

SpaceX launches latest satelite mission

This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX aborts Starlink satellite launch attempt

SpaceX aborts Starlink satellite launch attempt Washington DC (UPI) Oct 01, 2020 SpaceX aborted the launch of 60 Starlink communications satellites from Florida 18 seconds before liftoff on Thursday morning...
Space Daily

Fourth GPS 3 Satellite Encapsulated Ahead of Launch

Fourth GPS 3 Satellite Encapsulated Ahead of Launch Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Sep 30, 2020 The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center's Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 04 (GPS III SV04)...
GPS Daily


Tweets about this

AjansSaylam

Bulent Saylam Dijital Ajans SpaceX aborts launch of updated GPS satellite just before takeoff https://t.co/YVoTQPip0f https://t.co/eaJYaFfW8P 26 minutes ago

AlexFenyvesi

Tech, Tech News, Tech Tips, Gadgets SpaceX aborts launch of GPS Space Force satellite with 2 seconds to go - CNET https://t.co/vr2hOdZwZe 37 minutes ago

ekaerospacenews

에크 항공우주뉴스 SpaceX aborts liftoff of GPS satellite, continuing streak of launch scrubs https://t.co/uda40lNnHA 49 minutes ago

GNSS_news

GNSS News RT @ionavigation: SpaceX aborts launch of advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force https://t.co/26Bl3GEffP 59 minutes ago

TuxICT

Linux4Ever RT @SPACEdotcom: SpaceX aborts launch of advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force https://t.co/LJTUmV0l9R https://t.co/QpL7W8VqsB 1 hour ago

DonaldFR

Donald F. Robertson RT @SpaceflightNow: Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and CEO, says a Falcon 9 launch was halted Friday night due to an "unexpected pressure rise… 2 hours ago

Techy_Lawyer

Techylawyer SpaceX aborts launch of updated GPS satellite just before takeoff https://t.co/UvJSxhQ7pV https://t.co/wgu5gRmI3r 5 hours ago

monkeyk72

Jay Johnson SpaceX aborts launch of updated GPS satellite just before takeoff https://t.co/dkLoMuousr via @Verge 6 hours ago