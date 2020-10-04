SpaceX aborts GPS satellite launch from Florida Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Oct 02, 2020



SpaceX scrubbed the launch of the U.S. military's latest model of Global Positioning System satellite from Florida on Friday night 2 seconds before the planned liftoff, just as the engine ignition sequence was beginning. The satellite was to carried aloft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:43 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station - the company's third GPS launc


