Huge rescue effort after deadly storm barrels across France, Italy

Two people died in Italy and eight were missing in France on Saturday after storms, torrential rain and flash floods battered the border area, washing away roads and houses, cutting off whole villages and triggering landslips, as hundreds of rescuers raced to find stranded survivors. Torrential rain of up to 50 centimetres (20 inches) and high winds crashed into the border area in the latest

