US defence chief visits Morocco to boost security ties
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Rabat (AFP) Oct 2, 2020
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited Morocco on Friday, the final stop on a North Africa tour aimed at beefing up cooperation against jihadists in war-torn Libya and the Sahel. The Pentagon chief was to sign a military cooperation deal with the kingdom, which along with Tunisia is seen by Washington as a major ally in the region destabilised by years of conflict in Libya and Mali.
India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..