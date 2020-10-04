US defence chief visits Morocco to boost security ties Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rabat (AFP) Oct 2, 2020



US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited Morocco on Friday, the final stop on a North Africa tour aimed at beefing up cooperation against jihadists in war-torn Libya and the Sahel. The Pentagon chief was to sign a military cooperation deal with the kingdom, which along with Tunisia is seen by Washington as a major ally in the region destabilised by years of conflict in Libya and Mali.

