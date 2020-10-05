'Long Way Off': US Space Force Will Launch Humans Into Orbit 'At Some Point'
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 01, 2020
Despite its very futuristic-sounding name, service members of the US Space Force (USSF) perform their roles down here on planet Earth - at least for now, according to a senior officer at US Space Command. "At some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space," Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US Space Command, said Tuesday at an event hosted by
A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to...