'Long Way Off': US Space Force Will Launch Humans Into Orbit 'At Some Point' Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 01, 2020



Despite its very futuristic-sounding name, service members of the US Space Force (USSF) perform their roles down here on planet Earth - at least for now, according to a senior officer at US Space Command. "At some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space," Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US Space Command, said Tuesday at an event hosted by Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 01, 2020Despite its very futuristic-sounding name, service members of the US Space Force (USSF) perform their roles down here on planet Earth - at least for now, according to a senior officer at US Space Command. "At some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space," Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US Space Command, said Tuesday at an event hosted by 👓 View full article

