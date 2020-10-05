Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Long Way Off': US Space Force Will Launch Humans Into Orbit 'At Some Point'

Space Daily Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
'Long Way Off': US Space Force Will Launch Humans Into Orbit 'At Some Point'Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 01, 2020

Despite its very futuristic-sounding name, service members of the US Space Force (USSF) perform their roles down here on planet Earth - at least for now, according to a senior officer at US Space Command. "At some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space," Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US Space Command, said Tuesday at an event hosted by
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts 01:46

 A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla [Video]

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Space-X stops a launch scheduled for this morning [Video]

Space-X stops a launch scheduled for this morning

Space-X pulled the plug on a launch this morning just 18 seconds before lift off. The Falcon 9 Rocket was set to carry another batch of star-link satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Location Of International Space Station's Air Leak Found--Almost [Video]

Location Of International Space Station's Air Leak Found--Almost

NASA and Roscosmos have determined the location of an air leak on the International Space Station. On Monday night, the small leak seemed to have grown quickly, and ground control wanted to find it..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this