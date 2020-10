Jeremy Gerardi RT @BBCPolitics: Wind farms will power every UK home by 2030, Boris Johnson will say in a speech at the virtual Conservative conference htt… 18 seconds ago Corin Millais 25 years as a wind fanatic; a moment to treasure. ⁦⁦@ClimateRisksyd⁩ @SvenTeske⁩ Boris Johnson: Wind farms to powe… https://t.co/FRXtHgc3Tk 38 seconds ago Tree Whisperer RT @boblister_poole: Boris Johnson promises wind farms will power every home in Britain They Don’t Work. Very Expensive To Set Up, No Redun… 1 minute ago Institute Politics Wind farms will power every UK home by 2030, Boris Johnson will say in a speech at the virtual Conservative confere… https://t.co/sdTPatm3Ek 3 minutes ago Cllr Bill Williams Boris Johnson gives Boris Johnson a history lesson about wind farms & rice puddings as Boris Johnson performs anoth… https://t.co/2tSeAL7jN1 3 minutes ago Tech2 Boris Johnson: Wind farms to provide electricity to every home by 2030 https://t.co/PapJSkOVWe 4 minutes ago Windsor John 🇬🇧 RT @ClimateRealists: Absolute Madness: Wind farms to power EVERY home in Britain in ten years: Boris Johnson will use party conference spee… 4 minutes ago Lee Boris Johnson promises wind farms will power every home in Britain https://t.co/eqzIxJICZz Well your almost there B… https://t.co/T6RUj83U2i 4 minutes ago