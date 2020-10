kat arvidson RT @tedwheeler: More than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Worldwide, more than 1 million people have died. The pandemic, which d… 18 seconds ago

Wellsley R.N. RT @ppl4justice: @BoycottUtah @ArgusC Why does the US have more #COVID19 cases, & deaths than any other country in the world? BC we have… 46 seconds ago

Tobey Gold Star Family of Loosers More than 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record turnout - Reuters https://t.co/8JUb2IKuKx 1 minute ago

Mayor Ted Wheeler More than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Worldwide, more than 1 million people have died. The pandemic,… https://t.co/ciFStkhWFx 2 minutes ago

Mother of a Black Man RT @Alyssa_Milano: In 2017, Trump paid less in taxes than a single hospital copay for millions of Americans. More than 20 million people… 3 minutes ago

Jasmine Wallsmith RT @ScootNetworks: In 2016, transportation problems were cited as the reason that more than 4.5 million Americans didn’t vote. We’re proud… 3 minutes ago

jaben RT @BruceAHeyman: Keep going!!! VOTE!! More than 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record turnout - Reuters https://t.co/c… 3 minutes ago