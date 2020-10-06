Global  
 

Remote control of blood sugar: Electromagnetic fields treat diabetes in animal models

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Researchers may have discovered a safe new way to manage blood sugar non-invasively. Exposing diabetic mice to a combination of static electric and magnetic fields for a few hours per day normalizes blood sugar and insulin resistance. The unexpected and surprising discovery raises the possibility of using electromagnetic fields (EMFs) as a remote control to manage type 2 diabetes.
