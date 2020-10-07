Elon Musk commends Russia's Roscosmos for working on reusable space rocket Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 07, 2020



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has described the development of the Amur methane-powered rocket of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos as a "step in the right direction." Elon Musk wrote in a Twitter reply, recommending to set an aim for "full reusability". Reusability is the hottest trend of the space rocket manufacturing now. Its key purpose is to reduce the launch costs. Russia at th Moscow (Sputnik) Oct 07, 2020SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has described the development of the Amur methane-powered rocket of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos as a "step in the right direction." Elon Musk wrote in a Twitter reply, recommending to set an aim for "full reusability". Reusability is the hottest trend of the space rocket manufacturing now. Its key purpose is to reduce the launch costs. Russia at th 👓 View full article

