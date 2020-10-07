Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Caribbean coast Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Oct 7, 2020



Hurricane Delta churned towards Mexico's Caribbean coast on Wednesday as thousands of tourists hunkered down in emergency shelters in a string of major beach resorts. The hurricane weakened to Category 3 as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, but still threatened to bring strong winds and a "life-threatening" storm surge, the US National Hurricane Center said. On Tuesday Delta had inten


