Printing organic transistors Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Researchers successfully print and demonstrate organic transistors, electronic switches, which can operate close to their theoretical speed limits. They showed high-speed operation only requires low voltages to work, which would reduce the power consumption of their applications. These kinds of transistors are used in display technology such as liquid crystal display (LCD) screens and e-ink. This is the first time this kind of transistor has been printed and it could lead to new curved, flexible and even wearable low power devices. 👓 View full article

