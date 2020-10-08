Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Intelligent nanomaterials for photonics

Energy Daily Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Intelligent nanomaterials for photonicsJena, Germany (SPX) Oct 08, 2020

At the latest since the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on graphene in 2010, 2D materials - nanosheets with atomic thickness - have been a hot topic in science. This significant interest is due to their outstanding properties, which have enormous potential for a wide variety of applications. For instance, combined with optical fibres, 2D materials can enable novel applicati
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this