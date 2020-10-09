Global  
 

Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021

Terra Daily Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021Ottawa (AFP) Oct 7, 2020

Checkout bags, straws and four other single-use plastic items will be banned in Canada by the end of 2021, the environment minister announced Wednesday, while acknowledging the nation is trailing Europe in recycling efforts. The ban - which also targets stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and food ware made from hard-to-recycle plastics - is part of a broader plan to eliminate plastics w
Single-use plastic and paper bags, as well as Styrofoam containers would be banned in New Jersey under legislation that passed the Democrat-led Legislature Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Lego is going to be phasing out single-use plastic packaging in favor of recyclable paper. Today the Lego group says the new bags will start to show up in Lego boxes in 2021.

Straws, stir sticks and bags among first targets of countrywide plastics ban

 Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says six single-use plastic items that aren't easily recycled and already have more environmentally-friendly alternatives...
Liberals' 2021 single-use plastic ban includes grocery bags, takeout containers

 The end is coming for plastic grocery bags, straws and cutlery as the federal government announced today what single-use plastics will be covered by a national...
Canada banning plastic bags, straws, cutlery and other single-use items by the end of 2021

 Under the list of single-use plastics being banned in Canada, plastic grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and...
Elize Biermann Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 https://t.co/1Dhj8lsmvg via @physorg_com 4 hours ago

Jen Nilsson I Travel Writer 👇👏 Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags by 2021 https://t.co/7NElEXkFLw @deccanherald 12 hours ago

Jakpost Life Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 #jakpostlife https://t.co/oCHawSO7Yc 18 hours ago

ImelImel RT @jakpost: Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 #jakpost https://t.co/Fhfd6BkN11 1 day ago

The Jakarta Post Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 #jakpost https://t.co/Fhfd6BkN11 1 day ago

People's Daily app Checkout bags, straws and four other single-use #plastic items will be banned in Canada by the end of 2021, the env… https://t.co/u2aWhdWvdy 1 day ago

Juan Antillón Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 https://t.co/pw3Rxj3VFZ via @physorg_com 1 day ago

Vita RT @CGTNOfficial: #Canada to ban single-use plastics such as bags, straws by end of 2021 https://t.co/0Ct9FgBEmB 1 day ago