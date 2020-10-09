Last month warmest September on record globally: EU Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Earth's surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of the hottest ever calendar year in 2016, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme said Wednesday. This year has now seen three months of record warmth - January, May and September - with June and April virtually tied for first, the Copernicus Climate Change Se


