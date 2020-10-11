Global  
 

Graphene microbubbles make perfect lenses

Energy Daily Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Graphene microbubbles make perfect lensesWashington DC (SPX) Oct 11, 2020

Tiny bubbles can solve large problems. Microbubbles - around 1-50 micrometers in diameter - have widespread applications. They're used for drug delivery, membrane cleaning, biofilm control, and water treatment. They've been applied as actuators in lab-on-a-chip devices for microfluidic mixing, ink-jet printing, and logic circuitry, and in photonics lithography and optical resonators. And they've
