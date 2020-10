Ancient tiny teeth reveal first mammals lived more like reptiles Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Pioneering analysis of 200 million-year-old teeth belonging to the earliest mammals suggests they functioned like their cold-blooded counterparts - reptiles, leading less active but much longer lives. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this