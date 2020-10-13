Global  
 

The mountains of Pluto are snowcapped, but not for the same reasons as on Earth

Science Daily Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In 2015, the New Horizons space probe discovered spectacular snowcapped mountains on Pluto, which are strikingly similar to mountains on Earth. Such a landscape had never before been observed elsewhere in the Solar System. Scientists determined that the methane snow could only appear at the peaks of Pluto's mountains high enough to reach this enriched zone that the air contains enough methane for it to condense.
