Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook's Zuckerberg adds $100 mn for election administrators

Terra Daily Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Facebook's Zuckerberg adds $100 mn for election administratorsSan Francisco (AFP) Oct 13, 2020

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday he and his wife are donating an additional $100 million to help local election administrators, while brushing aside accusations of partisan motives. The new donation is on top of $300 million Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pledged last month and will pay for infrastructure including voting equipment, PPE for poll workers and additional polling sta
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg [Video]

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

AXIOS on HBO - Clip - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discusses how the platform plans to combat misinformation around election results in November. Known for delivering..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published
Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election [Video]

Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook saying he was “concerned” about America’s election infrastructure.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

sokikallc

sokikallc Facebook's Zuckerberg adds $100 mn for election administrators. https://t.co/y9lPZWh2LQ https://t.co/Lo5sHdiUX8 19 minutes ago

chibishonen

Chibishonen RT @realTuckFrumper: Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators https://t.co/9cFUlLF9Xg 2 hours ago

equalpaytina

Tina ◾️(redacted) RT @thomaskaine5: Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators https://t.co/VWx0r3aFCl 4 hours ago

thomaskaine5

Thomas Kaine Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators https://t.co/VWx0r3aFCl 4 hours ago

todaymynews1

todaymynews1 Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Adds 100 Million In US Election Donation https://t.co/r9QVq6liR5 4 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Adds $100 Million In US Election Donation https://t.co/Tlx3vGWp04 https://t.co/5mdpBQq4xg 5 hours ago

coopmike48

Coopmike48 Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators https://t.co/uHgeiKB3dJ #uncategorized #feedly 5 hours ago

joehick58

Joe Hickman Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators – Raw Story https://t.co/4kKbxukGbJ 6 hours ago