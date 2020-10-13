Facebook's Zuckerberg adds $100 mn for election administrators
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) Oct 13, 2020
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday he and his wife are donating an additional $100 million to help local election administrators, while brushing aside accusations of partisan motives. The new donation is on top of $300 million Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pledged last month and will pay for infrastructure including voting equipment, PPE for poll workers and additional polling sta