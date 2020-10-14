|
Physicists conduct controlled transport of stored light experiment
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Mainz, Germany (SPX) Oct 14, 2020
A team of physicists led by Professor Patrick Windpassinger at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) has successfully transported light stored in a quantum memory over a distance of 1.2 millimeters. They have demonstrated that the controlled transport process and its dynamics has only little impact on the properties of the stored light. The researchers used ultra-cold rubidium-87 atoms
