Physicists conduct controlled transport of stored light experiment

Energy Daily Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Physicists conduct controlled transport of stored light experimentMainz, Germany (SPX) Oct 14, 2020

A team of physicists led by Professor Patrick Windpassinger at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) has successfully transported light stored in a quantum memory over a distance of 1.2 millimeters. They have demonstrated that the controlled transport process and its dynamics has only little impact on the properties of the stored light. The researchers used ultra-cold rubidium-87 atoms
